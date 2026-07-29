Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2027 guidance to 6.890-7.110 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Procter & Gamble's conference call:

Fiscal 2026 met guidance: Organic sales grew more than 1%, core EPS rose 1% to $6.89, and P&G returned over $15 billion to shareholders despite a volatile environment.

Organic sales grew more than 1%, core EPS rose 1% to $6.89, and P&G returned over $15 billion to shareholders despite a volatile environment. Share trends stabilized: Global value and volume share exited the year flat with improvement in the second half, while Greater China delivered 4% organic sales growth and returned to share growth after 15 quarters.

Global value and volume share exited the year flat with improvement in the second half, while Greater China delivered 4% organic sales growth and returned to share growth after 15 quarters. Management is emphasizing stronger core products, targeted innovation, retailer partnerships, AI-enabled brand building, and supply-chain automation to improve consumer engagement and support longer-term growth.

Management is emphasizing stronger core products, targeted innovation, retailer partnerships, AI-enabled brand building, and supply-chain automation to improve consumer engagement and support longer-term growth. Fourth-quarter core EPS fell 3% year over year, while operating margin declined 130 basis points, reflecting higher energy, transportation, and material costs and retailer inventory reductions that created a gap between consumption and shipments.

Fourth-quarter core EPS fell 3% year over year, while operating margin declined 130 basis points, reflecting higher energy, transportation, and material costs and retailer inventory reductions that created a gap between consumption and shipments. Fiscal 2027 guidance remains cautious: Organic sales are expected to grow 1%-3% and core EPS 0%-3%, with approximately $1.4 billion of after-tax headwinds from input costs, foreign exchange, interest expense, and lower non-operating income; Q1 EPS is expected to decline at least 5%.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.80. 7,025,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,998,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. P&G reported fiscal fourth-quarter EPS of $1.43, topping the $1.41 consensus estimate. Profitability remained strong, with a reported net margin of 19.16% and return on equity of 32%. Procter & Gamble Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

P&G reported fiscal fourth-quarter EPS of $1.43, topping the $1.41 consensus estimate. Profitability remained strong, with a reported net margin of 19.16% and return on equity of 32%. Positive Sentiment: Leadership succession was clarified. CEO Shailesh Jejurikar will become chairman of the board on Aug. 1, while Executive Chairman Jon Moeller will retire from P&G in August. The move provides continuity because Jejurikar will retain his CEO role. Shailesh Jejurikar Appointed Chairman

CEO Shailesh Jejurikar will become chairman of the board on Aug. 1, while Executive Chairman Jon Moeller will retire from P&G in August. The move provides continuity because Jejurikar will retain his CEO role. Neutral Sentiment: Sales growth was modest. Fourth-quarter revenue rose approximately 1.5% year over year to $21.2 billion, but volume was essentially unchanged, indicating limited underlying demand momentum. Weakness was particularly evident in grooming and oral-care categories. Procter & Gamble Revenue Misses Estimates

Fourth-quarter revenue rose approximately 1.5% year over year to $21.2 billion, but volume was essentially unchanged, indicating limited underlying demand momentum. Weakness was particularly evident in grooming and oral-care categories. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed Wall Street expectations. Quarterly sales of $21.2 billion fell short of the $21.38 billion consensus, overshadowing the EPS beat. Investors viewed the miss as evidence that demand remains pressured by cautious consumers and a difficult economic and geopolitical environment. P&G Forecasts Muted 2027

Quarterly sales of $21.2 billion fell short of the $21.38 billion consensus, overshadowing the EPS beat. Investors viewed the miss as evidence that demand remains pressured by cautious consumers and a difficult economic and geopolitical environment. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was below expectations. P&G forecast revenue of $85.1 billion to $86.8 billion, versus analysts’ $89.5 billion estimate, and EPS of $6.89 to $7.11, compared with a $7.07 consensus. Inflation, tariffs, higher operating costs and selling expenses are expected to weigh on growth. P&G Reports Flat Organic Sales Amid Rising Costs

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after acquiring an additional 984,102 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,243,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,779,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,691,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,647,809,000 after purchasing an additional 619,934 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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