Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.65.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.51. 700,135 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,923,931. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,715 shares of company stock worth $40,966,904. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after purchasing an additional 984,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,243,815,000 after buying an additional 1,091,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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