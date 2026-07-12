Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Proficient Auto Logistics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

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Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 217,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,282. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 27,191 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $136,770.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 936,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,647.24. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,636 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 44.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies.

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