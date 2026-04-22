Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Down 4.3% - Time to Sell?

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF - Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.84. 89,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 185,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on Profound Medical

Profound Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $248.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 264.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 941,879 shares of the company's stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 500,859 shares of the company's stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 859,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp is a medical technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive therapeutic solutions using magnetic resonance–guided ultrasound ablation. The company's proprietary platform delivers focused ultrasound energy to targeted tissue under real-time MR imaging, offering a non-incisional alternative to traditional surgical approaches.

The company's lead product, the TULSA-PRO system, is designed for the treatment of prostate conditions, including localized prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

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