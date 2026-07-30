PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Raised to $64.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley Financial from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the fintech holding company's stock. B. Riley Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 40.58% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of PROG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PROG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of PROG from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.44.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRG

PROG Trading Up 6.4%

PRG traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. 208,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,395. The stock's 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. PROG has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.78.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. PROG had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 5.88%.The company had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. PROG has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,117 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More PROG News

Here are the key news stories impacting PROG this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. PROG reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, above the roughly $0.95–$0.96 consensus, while revenue reached $719.72 million versus estimates of $713.50 million. EPS also increased from $1.02 a year earlier, supporting the positive reaction. PROG Holdings Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

PROG reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, above the roughly $0.95–$0.96 consensus, while revenue reached $719.72 million versus estimates of $713.50 million. EPS also increased from $1.02 a year earlier, supporting the positive reaction. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. PROG now expects fiscal-year EPS of $4.75–$5.00, ahead of the approximately $4.66 analyst consensus, and revenue of $3.0–$3.1 billion. The company attributed the stronger outlook to ecosystem growth across Progressive Leasing, Four Technologies and Purchasing Power, which was acquired at the beginning of 2026. PRG Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

PROG now expects fiscal-year EPS of $4.75–$5.00, ahead of the approximately $4.66 analyst consensus, and revenue of $3.0–$3.1 billion. The company attributed the stronger outlook to ecosystem growth across Progressive Leasing, Four Technologies and Purchasing Power, which was acquired at the beginning of 2026. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target. KeyCorp increased its target for PROG from $45 to $50 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence that the earnings beat and raised outlook can support additional upside. KeyCorp Price Target Update

KeyCorp increased its target for PROG from $45 to $50 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence that the earnings beat and raised outlook can support additional upside. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line but slightly uneven. PROG forecast Q3 EPS of $1.00–$1.20, compared with a $1.05 consensus midpoint, while revenue guidance of $715 million–$750 million has a midpoint below the $746.7 million consensus. This may limit near-term enthusiasm despite the stronger annual outlook. PROG Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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