PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Down 8.3% - What's Next?

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.3440. 126,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 511,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

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Trending Headlines about PROG

Here are the key news stories impacting PROG this week:

Positive Sentiment: PROG reported second-quarter EPS of $1.19 , surpassing the $0.95 consensus estimate by $0.24. Revenue was $719.72 million , also ahead of the $713.50 million consensus. MarketBeat quarterly earnings report

PROG reported second-quarter EPS of , surpassing the $0.95 consensus estimate by $0.24. Revenue was , also ahead of the $713.50 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed a constructive full-year outlook, projecting 2026 EPS of $4.75 to $5.00 versus the $4.66 analyst consensus, and revenue of approximately $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion . PROG Holdings second-quarter results

Management raised or reaffirmed a constructive full-year outlook, projecting 2026 EPS of versus the $4.66 analyst consensus, and revenue of approximately . Positive Sentiment: The quarter included Purchasing Power, acquired on January 2, 2026, and management characterized performance as strong, with revenue toward the high end of its outlook and adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP results benefiting from the business combination. PROG Holdings second-quarter results

The quarter included Purchasing Power, acquired on January 2, 2026, and management characterized performance as strong, with revenue toward the high end of its outlook and adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP results benefiting from the business combination. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.00 to $1.20 brackets the $1.05 consensus estimate, suggesting results could be broadly in line with expectations.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of brackets the $1.05 consensus estimate, suggesting results could be broadly in line with expectations. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $715 million to $750 million has a midpoint below the $746.7 million consensus, potentially signaling slower near-term growth than analysts anticipated.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of has a midpoint below the $746.7 million consensus, potentially signaling slower near-term growth than analysts anticipated. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor consumer financial pressure and write-offs, risks previously identified ahead of the earnings release, even as leasing demand and Four Technologies growth improve. Zacks PROG Holdings earnings preview

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PROG from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of PROG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PROG

PROG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. PROG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $713.50 million. PROG has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. PROG's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PROG by 19.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at $837,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,827 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,589 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 27.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,601 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company's stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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