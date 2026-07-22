PROG (PRG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $713.4950 million for the quarter. PROG has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.050 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get PROG alerts: Sign Up

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. PROG had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 5.88%.The firm had revenue of $742.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $732.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. PROG's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROG Price Performance

PROG stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.78. PROG has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. PROG's dividend payout ratio is 15.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PROG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on PROG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,824,091 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $53,792,000 after buying an additional 1,483,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PROG by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,355 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $49,524,000 after acquiring an additional 89,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PROG by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,663 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $26,654,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,270 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,781 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 575,255 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PROG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PROG wasn't on the list.

While PROG currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here