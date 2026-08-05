Progressive Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Progressive NYSE: PGR used its second-quarter investor event to outline its strategy for expanding in bundled auto and home insurance, emphasizing improvements in its property business and the growth potential among “Robinsons,” its term for consistently insured households that bundle auto and home coverage.

Chief Executive Officer Tricia Griffith also announced a leadership transition in personal lines. Pat Callahan, Personal Lines President, will retire in January after nearly 24 years at the company. Lori Niederst has assumed the newly created role of Chief Personal Lines Officer, overseeing both Personal Lines and CRM.

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“Our ability to move people around the company to expand their experience and deepen their skillset is what helps us build an extremely strong bench,” Griffith said, describing Niederst’s appointment as a reflection of the company’s succession planning.

Focus on bundled households

Niederst said Progressive’s operating objective remains to grow as quickly as possible while maintaining a combined ratio at or below 96%, alongside high-quality customer service. She said the insurer’s segmentation and rate-to-risk capabilities have enabled it to grow twice as fast as the private-passenger auto industry over the past decade while maintaining a combined ratio seven points lower.

Callahan said Progressive recently became the largest U.S. personal auto writer on a trailing-12-month basis, measured by direct premiums written. The company captured approximately 75% of total industry premium growth during 2025, he said.

However, Progressive sees substantial opportunity among Robinson households, which account for nearly 35% of the U.S. auto market. The company has historically been more focused on other customer segments, including inconsistently insured customers, continuously insured non-homeowners and customers with unbundled auto and home policies.

Progressive’s share and policy-in-force growth among Robinsons remains in the single digits, Callahan said, particularly in agency distribution. He noted that Robinson households produce approximately 70% more lifetime premium than unbundled auto-and-home customers and roughly five times the lifetime premium of inconsistently insured customers.

“A key area of focus in agency is having a broadly available, competitively priced property offering,” Callahan said.

Property turnaround moves toward growth phase

John Curtis, National Property Leader, said Progressive’s property turnaround is “substantially complete” after a multiyear effort to improve profitability, reduce catastrophe exposure and build underwriting capabilities. The company is focused primarily on owner-occupied homes bundled with Progressive auto policies.

Progressive’s property direct written premium has increased 3.7 times since 2015, and the insurer is now a top-12 property carrier, Curtis said. But the company intentionally slowed property growth after weather losses and profitability pressures weighed on results.

The property business reported a 75% combined ratio in 2025 and a 78% year-to-date combined ratio in 2026. Curtis said the 2025 result benefited from a mild catastrophe season and favorable prior-year development, though underlying profitability was in line with the company’s targets after considering those factors.

High-weather-risk states declined by 23% as a share of total insured value from 2022 through 2025.

Total insured value rose 30% during that period, while modeled one-in-100-year probable maximum loss declined nearly 33%.

The number of states classified as healthy and positioned for growth increased to 41 in June 2026 from 18 in May 2025.

Those 41 states represent 82% of the property insurance market, compared with 40% previously.

Curtis said the company reduced Florida exposure through non-renewals focused on higher-risk coastal properties and homes not compliant with recommended building codes. Progressive also managed growth in states with severe convective storm and wildfire risk, while growing faster in lower-risk markets.

Its property initiatives have included by-peril pricing, updated product models, a countrywide risk model, higher wind and hail deductibles where permitted, roof-payment schedules, exposure-management actions and distribution changes. As of June, 93% of Progressive homes premium was written on product model 5.0 or newer, while wildfire and wind-pool non-renewals were 73% complete.

Direct and agency strategies differ

Niederst said the company’s Robinson opportunity differs by channel. Direct policy-in-force growth for bundled households has remained positive, supported by HomeQuote Explorer, Progressive’s platform that allows customers to compare property insurance options from affiliated and unaffiliated carriers.

Since online quoting launched in 2017, HomeQuote Explorer quote starts have grown at a 27% compound annual rate to more than 6 million from less than 1 million. The platform now offers 26 product options across 19 carriers, compared with one carrier in 2007, Niederst said.

In the independent-agent channel, Progressive estimates that more than 40,000 agencies representing over 90,000 storefronts sell its products. The company is investing in easier bundled quoting, improved property workflows, agency appointments and agent compensation through its Platinum program.

Progressive has created nearly 500,000 Robinson households through cross-selling since 2023, Niederst said. The company also is using products such as embedded renters coverage, umbrella insurance and vehicle protection to build broader household relationships over time.

Growth, capital and market conditions

Management said auto growth has moderated from the elevated levels seen in 2024 and 2025 but remains positive. Progressive surpassed 40 million companywide policies in force, including 2.2 million additional private-passenger auto policies in force, Griffith said.

Personal-lines policies in force increased 8%, including 8% growth in agency auto and 10% growth in direct auto. During the second quarter, Progressive reduced auto rates in 16 states representing 37% of countrywide net written premium, Niederst said. The company reported $1.4 billion in advertising expense for the quarter, up 16% from a year earlier, while saying cost per sale remained below its target acquisition cost.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Quigg said Progressive continues to work toward a 3.5-to-1 premium-to-surplus ratio for most eligible insurance entities by year-end 2026. He said the company’s capital priorities are reinvesting in underwriting growth and returning excess capital to shareholders when growth opportunities do not require it.

On property reinsurance, Risk and Reinsurance Business Leader Brandon Hopkins said Progressive has kept overall reinsurance capacity relatively stable in recent years despite lower exposures. He said the company is positioned to grow into its existing program while remaining within group risk-appetite and property-business financial constraints.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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