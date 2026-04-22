Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday.

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Key Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings (Citi to $165 "Buy"; JPMorgan to $157 "Overweight"; Bank of America to $162 "Buy"; Scotiabank to $154 "Sector Outperform"), signaling strong sell‑side conviction that Prologis' growth and cash flows justify higher valuations. Citi raises PT

Multiple major brokers raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings (Citi to $165 "Buy"; JPMorgan to $157 "Overweight"; Bank of America to $162 "Buy"; Scotiabank to $154 "Sector Outperform"), signaling strong sell‑side conviction that Prologis' growth and cash flows justify higher valuations. Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported a strong Q1 beat and raised its earnings outlook, supporting analyst upgrades and buy-side conviction that fundamentals (rent growth, development pipeline) remain intact. Q1 beat & guidance

Prologis reported a strong Q1 beat and raised its earnings outlook, supporting analyst upgrades and buy-side conviction that fundamentals (rent growth, development pipeline) remain intact. Positive Sentiment: Strategic capital move: Prologis launched a multi‑billion euro pan‑European logistics JV with La Caisse and is onboarding global partners (including GIC), expanding its European footprint and capital‑efficient growth options. This strengthens platform scale and fee income potential. European JV

Strategic capital move: Prologis launched a multi‑billion euro pan‑European logistics JV with La Caisse and is onboarding global partners (including GIC), expanding its European footprint and capital‑efficient growth options. This strengthens platform scale and fee income potential. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces label PLD a strong momentum/Wall‑Street favorite and show it outperforming some peers year‑to‑date — useful context for momentum traders but not new fundamental data. Momentum article

Media pieces label PLD a strong momentum/Wall‑Street favorite and show it outperforming some peers year‑to‑date — useful context for momentum traders but not new fundamental data. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit‑taking risks: several analysts’ raises may already be priced in after the run; PLD trades at a rich multiple vs. historical averages, leaving it vulnerable to short‑term pullbacks if macro or rate sentiment shifts. Valuation caution

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $145.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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