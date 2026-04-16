Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.070-6.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Prologis Trading Up 1.0%

Prologis stock opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 120.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital cut shares of Prologis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Prologis by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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