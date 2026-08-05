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Promising 5G Stocks To Follow Now - August 5th

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
KT logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener identified seven 5G-related securities with the highest recent dollar trading volume: KT, Ceva, Radcom, Mobix Labs, Franklin Wireless, Datasea, and Mobix Labs’ warrant (MOBXW).
  • The companies span the 5G ecosystem, including telecommunications services (KT), semiconductor and connectivity solutions (Ceva and Mobix Labs), and wireless broadband, IoT, and infrastructure products (Franklin Wireless and Datasea).
  • Radcom focuses on cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance for telecom operators, while Datasea provides 5G messaging and smart-city solutions, giving investors exposure to software and applications built around 5G networks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

KT, Ceva, Radcom, Mobix Labs, Franklin Wireless, Datasea, and Mobix Labs are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. **5G stocks** are shares of companies that develop, supply, operate, or benefit from fifth-generation wireless technology and related infrastructure. These may include telecommunications providers, network-equipment manufacturers, semiconductor firms, and businesses providing 5G-enabled devices or services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KT

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

Radcom (RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

Mobix Labs (MOBX)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBX

Franklin Wireless (FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FKWL

Datasea (DTSS)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTSS

Mobix Labs (MOBXW)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBXW

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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