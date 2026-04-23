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Promising Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five agriculture stocks to watch with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Deere & Company (DE), Valmont Industries (VMI), Corteva (CTVA), Bunge Global (BG), and Cal‑Maine Foods (CALM).
  • Agriculture stocks provide exposure across the food value chain but are typically more cyclical and seasonally sensitive, with returns driven by commodity prices, weather and crop yields, supply‑chain factors, and agricultural policy.
  • These picks span different parts of the sector: Deere (equipment/manufacturing), Valmont (infrastructure and ag products), Corteva (seeds and crop protection), Bunge (commodity merchandising and processing), and Cal‑Maine (shell egg production and distribution).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Deere & Company, Valmont Industries, Corteva, Bunge Global, and Cal-Maine Foods are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the agriculture value chain—farming, farm inputs (seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals), machinery, processing, storage, and distribution—allowing investors to gain exposure to the production and sale of food and fiber. Their returns are often influenced by commodity prices, weather and crop yields, supply-chain factors, and agricultural policy, which can make them more cyclical and seasonally sensitive than broader market stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Bunge Global (BG)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BG

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALM

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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