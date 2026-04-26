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Promising Airline Stocks To Watch Now - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
United Airlines logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines Group (AAL), and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are MarketBeat's three airline stocks to watch, each recording the highest dollar trading volume among airline names in recent days.
  • Airline shares provide exposure to travel demand but are inherently cyclical and volatile, with performance highly sensitive to economic conditions, fuel prices, labor costs, capacity decisions, and regulatory or geopolitical disruptions.
  • MarketBeat points to potential near‑term catalysts investors should monitor, including merger rumors (e.g., between United and American) and recent geopolitical events that can drive sharp stock movements.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transport services (passenger and/or cargo), representing ownership stakes that trade on stock exchanges. For investors, they offer exposure to travel demand but tend to be cyclical and volatile—highly sensitive to economic conditions, fuel prices, labor costs, capacity decisions and regulatory or geopolitical disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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