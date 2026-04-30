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Promising Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Core Scientific logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged seven Blockchain stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Core Scientific (CORZ), Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), Figure Technology (FIGR), Globant (GLOB), Earlyworks (ELWS), Digi Power X / Digihost (DGXX), and BTCS (BTCS).
  • These firms span crypto miners and hosting/hashrate services, blockchain infrastructure and staking platforms, and enterprise blockchain applications—offering exposure to blockchain growth but carrying higher volatility tied to cryptocurrency prices, regulatory changes, and technology adoption.
  • Core Scientific (CORZ) is highlighted as a major North American bitcoin miner and data-center host that provides deployment, monitoring, maintenance and optimization for customers while also mining digital assets for its own account.
  • Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific.

Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Figure Technology Solutions, Globant, Earlyworks, Digi Power X, and BTCS are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Blockchain stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, providing, or heavily using blockchain and distributed ledger technologies—this includes crypto miners, blockchain infrastructure providers, exchanges, and established firms integrating blockchain into their operations. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the potential growth of blockchain but can be more volatile and sensitive to cryptocurrency prices, regulatory changes, and technology adoption risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Earlyworks (ELWS)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELWS

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTCS

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Core Scientific Right Now?

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