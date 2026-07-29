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Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Today - July 29th

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven defense stocks are highlighted for July 29: Boeing, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Parsons, and General Dynamics had the highest recent dollar trading volume among defense companies.
  • These companies span commercial and military aircraft, missile defense, space launches, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, naval systems, and other defense technologies.
  • Defense stocks may benefit from stable government demand, but investors should consider risks tied to defense budgets, geopolitical developments, regulation, and contract execution.
  • Interested in Boeing? Here are five stocks we like better.

Boeing, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Parsons, and General Dynamics are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or supply military equipment, technology, services, and infrastructure to governments and defense organizations. Investors often view them as relatively defensive investments because government contracts can provide stable demand, though their performance remains subject to budgets, geopolitical events, regulation, and contract risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Parsons (PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSN

General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GD

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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