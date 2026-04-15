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Promising Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
NWTN logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener named NWTN (also listed as NWTNW) and Nuvve (NVVE) as Green Energy stocks with the highest dollar trading volume in recent days—flagging them as "stocks to watch."
  • NWTN develops electric and smart passenger vehicles (e.g., Supersport coupe, MUSE, ADA) and offers mobility and green energy solutions across the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Mainland China.
  • Nuvve provides a vehicle‑to‑grid (V2G) platform that enables EV batteries to store and resell unused energy and provide grid services for fleets and owners in the US, UK, France and Denmark.
  • Five stocks we like better than NWTN.

NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses produce, store, distribute or enable low‑carbon and renewable energy—examples include firms in solar, wind, battery storage, hydrogen, electric vehicles and energy-efficiency technologies. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the global transition away from fossil fuels and potential growth driven by technology adoption and supportive policy. These stocks can face sector-specific risks such as regulatory changes, subsidy dependence, technology execution risk and often higher volatility than the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NWTN Right Now?

Before you consider NWTN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NWTN wasn't on the list.

While NWTN currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

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