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Promising Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Critical Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identifies Critical Metals (CRML), QuantumScape (QS), and Amprius Technologies (AMPX) as the three lithium stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume and worth watching.
  • Critical Metals is focused on lithium mining and development (Wolfsberg and Tanbreez projects), QuantumScape develops solid‑state lithium‑metal batteries for EVs, and Amprius makes ultra‑high energy‑density lithium‑ion batteries with silicon nanowire anodes for aviation and drones.
  • Lithium stocks offer exposure to EV and energy‑storage demand but can be highly volatile and are sensitive to commodity prices, supply‑chain shifts, and capital‑intensive industry risks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Critical Metals, QuantumScape, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are publicly traded companies involved in the lithium supply chain—including exploration and mining of lithium ore, refining and producing lithium chemicals, and supplying materials to battery manufacturers. For stock market investors, these shares provide exposure to demand for lithium driven by electric vehicles and energy storage, but they can be volatile and are sensitive to commodity prices, supply-chain shifts, and capital-intensive industry risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Critical Metals Right Now?

Before you consider Critical Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Critical Metals wasn't on the list.

While Critical Metals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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