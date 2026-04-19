Promising Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 19th

Critical Metals, QuantumScape, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are publicly traded companies involved in the lithium supply chain—including exploration and mining of lithium ore, refining and producing lithium chemicals, and supplying materials to battery manufacturers. For stock market investors, these shares provide exposure to demand for lithium driven by electric vehicles and energy storage, but they can be volatile and are sensitive to commodity prices, supply-chain shifts, and capital-intensive industry risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

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Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

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