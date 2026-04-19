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Promising Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlights Robot Consulting (LAWR), Everbright Digital (EDHL), Global Mofy AI (GMM) and HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW) as metaverse-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, offering exposure to virtual environments, 3D content, digital marketing and platform services.
  • The metaverse theme presents potential growth opportunities but carries sector-specific risks such as high development costs, uncertain long-term adoption, regulatory challenges and volatility driven by hype.
  • HUB Cyber Security stands out for offering metaverse security and quantum-secured cloud/workspace solutions, underscoring cybersecurity as a key investment subtheme within the metaverse ecosystem.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Robot Consulting, Everbright Digital, Global Mofy AI, and HUB Cyber Security are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that build, enable, or monetize immersive virtual environments—including VR/AR hardware and software, 3D platforms and gaming, cloud and networking infrastructure, and digital goods and payments. For investors, they offer exposure to potential growth in virtual worlds but carry sector-specific risks like high development costs, uncertain long-term adoption, regulatory challenges, and volatility fueled by hype. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBCW

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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