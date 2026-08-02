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Promising Nuclear Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - August 2nd

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Oklo logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oklo, NuScale Power, X-Energy, BWX Technologies, and Centrus Energy are highlighted as nuclear stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, making them candidates for investors’ watchlists.
  • The companies provide diverse exposure to nuclear energy, including advanced and modular reactors, nuclear components, naval reactor technology, fuel production, and used-fuel recycling.
  • Nuclear stocks offer potential growth from rising electricity demand and renewed interest in nuclear power, but investors should consider regulatory hurdles, project costs, safety concerns, commodity prices, and changing energy policies.
  • Five stocks we like better than Oklo.

Oklo, NuScale Power, X-Energy, BWX Technologies, and Centrus Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the nuclear energy industry, such as uranium miners, reactor manufacturers, nuclear plant operators, and related engineering or fuel suppliers. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to potential growth in nuclear power but may also carry risks from regulation, project costs, safety concerns, commodity prices, and shifting energy policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

X-Energy (XE)

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology (commonly referred to as small modular reactors, “SMRs”) and manufacturer of advanced nuclear fuels. We believe these scalable, power generation technologies help satisfy historically unprecedented electricity demand growth, driven by the development of AI and associated data center infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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