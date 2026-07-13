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Promising Nuclear Stocks To Consider - July 13th

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights seven nuclear stocks to watch — Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, X-Energy, Nano Nuclear Energy, and Terrestrial Energy were identified as the most actively traded nuclear names over the past several days.
  • AI-driven electricity demand is a major theme — The article ties growing interest in nuclear stocks to the surge in power needs from AI and data centers, which is boosting the case for advanced nuclear and small modular reactor developers.
  • The companies span the nuclear value chain — The list includes reactor designers, fuel suppliers, and nuclear components manufacturers, showing investor interest across both energy generation and nuclear infrastructure.
  • Interested in Oklo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, X-Energy, Nano Nuclear Energy, and Terrestrial Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy industry, such as uranium miners, reactor operators, nuclear fuel suppliers, and firms that build or service nuclear power plants. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to publicly traded companies whose business is tied to nuclear power generation, uranium production, or related infrastructure and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

X-Energy (XE)

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology (commonly referred to as small modular reactors, “SMRs”) and manufacturer of advanced nuclear fuels. We believe these scalable, power generation technologies help satisfy historically unprecedented electricity demand growth, driven by the development of AI and associated data center infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

Terrestrial Energy (IMSR)

Terrestrial Energy Inc. produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMSR

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
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