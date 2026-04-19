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Promising Robotics Stocks To Watch Now - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged five robotics stocks to watch — Teradyne, Ouster, Serve Robotics, Richtech Robotics, and MDA Space — noting they had the highest recent dollar trading volume among robotics names and may benefit from AI‑driven automation growth.
  • Company focuses: Teradyne makes automated test systems and industrial robotics; Ouster produces lidar sensors for automotive and robotics; Serve builds self‑driving delivery robots; Richtech offers service, delivery, and cleaning robots; MDA specializes in space robotics, satellites, and geointelligence.
  • Interested in Teradyne? Here are five stocks we like better.

Teradyne, Ouster, Serve Robotics, Richtech Robotics, and MDA Space are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or supply the hardware, software, sensors, and services used in robots and automation for industrial, commercial, or consumer applications. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of automation and AI-driven systems, though returns and risk can vary widely depending on a company's product mix, market position, and technology exposure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

MDA Space (MDA)

MDA Space Ltd is a developer and manufacturer of technology and services to the space industry. It is an international space mission partner and robotics, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence pioneer. It is engaged in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, space exploration, and infrastructure.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDA

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teradyne Right Now?

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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