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Promising Travel Stocks To Follow Now - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Booking (BKNG), Travelers Companies (TRV) and Expedia Group (EXPE) as the three travel stocks to watch after each registered the highest dollar trading volume among Travel stocks in recent days.
  • Travel stocks are highly cyclical and consumer‑sensitive—exposed to economic trends, seasonality, fuel costs, geopolitical events and health risks—which can drive significant volatility but also outsized gains when travel demand recovers.
  • Booking and Expedia are major online travel agencies and marketplaces (Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda; Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz), while Travelers is a large property & casualty insurer offering commercial and personal insurance across multiple business segments.
  • Interested in Booking? Here are five stocks we like better.

Booking, Travelers Companies, and Expedia Group are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is facilitating or supporting travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotels and resorts, cruise lines, online travel agencies, car rental firms, and travel‑tech providers. Investors view them as cyclical, consumer‑sensitive equities that are highly exposed to economic trends, seasonality, fuel costs, geopolitical events, and health/crisis risks, which can drive greater volatility but also outsized gains when travel demand recovers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Travelers Companies (TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Booking Right Now?

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

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While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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