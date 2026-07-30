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Promising Value Stocks Worth Watching - July 30th

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five value stocks to watch: Invesco QQQ, Intel, SK hynix, SpaceX, and CoreWeave, selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume among value stocks.
  • The list spans technology and emerging growth themes: QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100, Intel focuses on semiconductors and foundry services, while SK hynix is a major memory-chip producer with a 29.1% DRAM market share in the first quarter of 2026.
  • SpaceX and CoreWeave add exposure to space technology and AI infrastructure, although the article provides limited company-specific financial analysis beyond their inclusion in the value-stock screen.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Invesco QQQ, Intel, SK hynix, SpaceX, and CoreWeave are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued relative to their underlying fundamentals, such as earnings, assets, cash flow, or growth prospects. Investors in value stocks typically seek companies trading at relatively low prices—often measured by ratios like price-to-earnings or price-to-book—with the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

SK hynix (SKHY)

We are one of the world’s largest memory semiconductor companies and engage in the design, manufacture and sale of advanced memory semiconductors. In the DRAM market that includes HBM, we were ranked second globally based on revenue with a market share of 29.1% in the first quarter of 2026, according to market research conducted by IDC.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

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