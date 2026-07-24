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Promising Water Stocks To Follow Now - July 24th

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five water-related stocks to watch: Coca-Cola, NuScale Power, Waters, Ecolab, and American Water Works. They were selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume among water stocks over the last several days.
  • The list spans different parts of the water theme, including utilities, treatment, purification, infrastructure, and water-adjacent technologies. That means investors can get exposure to both traditional water services and more specialized industrial or tech-driven plays.
  • Each company serves a distinct role in the sector: American Water Works provides regulated water and wastewater services, Ecolab focuses on water treatment and hygiene solutions, and Waters supplies analytical tools used in water-related testing and workflow systems.
  • Five stocks we like better than CocaCola.

CocaCola, NuScale Power, Waters, Ecolab, and American Water Works are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in water utilities, infrastructure, treatment, purification, distribution, or related technologies. For investors, they represent exposure to the growing demand for clean water and infrastructure investment, though their performance can be affected by regulation, government spending, droughts, and operating costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

American Water Works (AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CocaCola Right Now?

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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