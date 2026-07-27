ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.35. ProPetro shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 449,456 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ProPetro from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on ProPetro in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded ProPetro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.25.

View Our Latest Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Trading Down 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -101.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $270.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. ProPetro's revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

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