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ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Director Bart Filius Buys 150,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
ProQR Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Director Bart Filius doubled his ProQR Therapeutics holdings by purchasing 150,000 shares at an average of $1.72, totaling $258,000. He now owns 300,000 shares, following a similar 150,000-share purchase in June.
  • PRQR shares traded down 0.3% to $1.73, with the company valued at approximately $181.75 million. ProQR reported a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share and $2.35 million in revenue, while analysts expect a full-year loss of $0.52 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: four analysts rate the stock Buy, one Hold, and one Sell, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $7.33 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) Director Bart Filius bought 150,000 shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $516,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bart Filius also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 26th, Bart Filius bought 150,000 shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 229,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,946. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.04. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a negative net margin of 331.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JonesTrading dropped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRQR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 59.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies for severe genetic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing platform, ProQR aims to correct disease-causing mutations directly at the messenger RNA level. The company's pipeline features several investigational candidates, including sepofarsen (formerly QR-110) for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, QR-421a targeting Usher syndrome and certain forms of retinitis pigmentosa, and QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ProQR maintains a significant presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to support its clinical research and regulatory initiatives.

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