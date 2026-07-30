Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the bank's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock's current price.

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.82.

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Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $74.92. 305,603 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $391.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the director owned 72,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,354,538.75. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $854,426 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $40,000. SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Prosperity Bancshares

Here are the key news stories impacting Prosperity Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. Prosperity reported diluted EPS of $1.67, or $1.62 excluding non-recurring items, compared with the $1.51 consensus estimate. Revenue reached approximately $391.3 million versus expectations of $380.7 million, while net income rose to $168.6 million from $135.2 million a year earlier. Prosperity Bancshares Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Prosperity reported diluted EPS of $1.67, or $1.62 excluding non-recurring items, compared with the $1.51 consensus estimate. Revenue reached approximately $391.3 million versus expectations of $380.7 million, while net income rose to $168.6 million from $135.2 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and operating metrics improved. Net interest margin expanded 29 basis points year over year to 3.47%, and revenue increased 25.9%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.34% of average interest-earning assets, supporting confidence in credit quality. Prosperity Bancshares Q2 Net Income Report

Net interest margin expanded 29 basis points year over year to 3.47%, and revenue increased 25.9%. Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.34% of average interest-earning assets, supporting confidence in credit quality. Positive Sentiment: Merger synergies and shareholder returns provide additional support. Prosperity completed its Stellar Bancorp merger on July 1, adding roughly $10.4 billion in assets, $7.5 billion in loans and $8.7 billion in deposits. The bank also declared a $0.60 quarterly dividend and repurchased about 1.0 million shares during the first half of 2026.

Prosperity completed its Stellar Bancorp merger on July 1, adding roughly $10.4 billion in assets, $7.5 billion in loans and $8.7 billion in deposits. The bank also declared a $0.60 quarterly dividend and repurchased about 1.0 million shares during the first half of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious. Prosperity Bancshares currently carries an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” suggesting that the strong results may be balanced against integration risks, valuation and the uncertain interest-rate outlook. Prosperity Bancshares Analyst Recommendation

Prosperity Bancshares currently carries an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” suggesting that the strong results may be balanced against integration risks, valuation and the uncertain interest-rate outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director selling may weigh slightly on sentiment. Director Ned S. Holmes sold a combined 1,100 shares for approximately $81,700, reducing his holdings by less than 2% across the reported transactions. The sales are relatively small, but broader recent insider activity has been dominated by selling rather than buying.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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