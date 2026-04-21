Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

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PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Prothena by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 207,403 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 99,924 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Prothena by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,881 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,073 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 58,853 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company's stock.

Prothena Stock Down 1.0%

PRTA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $580.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.33.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,520.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and rare diseases driven by misfolded proteins. The company’s research focuses on immunotherapies and small molecules designed to target and clear disease-causing protein aggregates. Prothena leverages proprietary protein engineering and antibody discovery platforms to advance candidates through preclinical and clinical stages.

The company’s most advanced program is an antibody targeting aggregated alpha-synuclein for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease, currently in mid-stage clinical trials.

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