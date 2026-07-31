Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.0 million-$153.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.9 million.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Proto Labs from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $70.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Stock Up 5.5%

NYSE:PRLB opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.38. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Proto Labs has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Proto Labs

In related news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 16,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,113,924.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,298,281.67. This represents a 46.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,986.40. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,727. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 51.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company's stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

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