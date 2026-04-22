Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.45.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $119.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, Director Joseph J. Wolk bought 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.32 per share, with a total value of $42,128.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,128. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Stoddard purchased 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.97 per share, with a total value of $25,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,408,389 shares of company stock worth $35,154,439. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Prudential Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Further Reading

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