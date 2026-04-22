Free Trial
â†’ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (TLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) will report quarterly results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts forecasting EPS $0.3393 and $2.2445 billion in revenue.
  • The stock opened at $17.45, trading below its 50‑day ($19.31) and 200‑day ($20.28) moving averages and within a 52‑week range of $15.12–$23.51, while showing a market cap of $17.28 billion and a P/E of about 12.9; short‑term liquidity ratios are below 1 (current ratio 0.77).
  • Analyst sentiment is weak after Weiss Ratings downgraded TLK to a "sell (d+)" and MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Reduce" (one Hold, one Sell).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3393 per share and revenue of $2.2445 billion for the quarter.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 828.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 70.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on TLK

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company's core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom's product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

Read More

Earnings History for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Right Now?

Before you consider PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk wasn't on the list.

While PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines