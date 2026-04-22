PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (TLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3393 per share and revenue of $2.2445 billion for the quarter.

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PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 828.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 70.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on TLK

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Company Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company's core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom's product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

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