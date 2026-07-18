PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.2667.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average is $145.30. PTC has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PTC's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $36,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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