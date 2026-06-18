PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas Exane

Research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the technology company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.60.

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PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. PTC has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,202,720,000 after acquiring an additional 602,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,905,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,028,822,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,540 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $619,901,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PTC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,530,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $503,000,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,505,930 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $499,525,000 after buying an additional 529,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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