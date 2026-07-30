PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Piper Sandler

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Piper Sandler's price target points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company's previous close.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.21.

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PTC Trading Up 3.9%

PTC opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock's fifty day moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. PTC has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business had revenue of $600.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,399,000. Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,132,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,304 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 89.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,443,000 after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting PTC

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO raises price target: BMO Capital Markets lifted its target for PTC from $155 to $164 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Street Insider article

BMO Capital Markets lifted its target for PTC from $155 to $164 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook increased: PTC raised fiscal 2026 guidance for adjusted EPS to $7.87-$8.42, above the $7.72 consensus estimate, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69-$2.75 billion. The company also increased its ARR outlook and reaffirmed cash-flow guidance. PTC third-quarter results

PTC raised fiscal 2026 guidance for adjusted EPS to $7.87-$8.42, above the $7.72 consensus estimate, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69-$2.75 billion. The company also increased its ARR outlook and reaffirmed cash-flow guidance. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and capital returns were supportive: Constant-currency ARR excluding divested businesses grew 9.1% year over year, exceeding the high end of guidance. PTC generated $249.3 million in free cash flow and repurchased roughly $525 million of stock during the quarter, potentially supporting per-share results.

Constant-currency ARR excluding divested businesses grew 9.1% year over year, exceeding the high end of guidance. PTC generated $249.3 million in free cash flow and repurchased roughly $525 million of stock during the quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly earnings were mixed: Adjusted EPS of $1.58 slightly exceeded the $1.57 consensus cited by MarketBeat, although it declined from $1.64 a year earlier. Revenue of $600.05 million fell 6.8% year over year and missed the $611.62 million consensus estimate. Zacks earnings report

Adjusted EPS of $1.58 slightly exceeded the $1.57 consensus cited by MarketBeat, although it declined from $1.64 a year earlier. Revenue of $600.05 million fell 6.8% year over year and missed the $611.62 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter guidance remains a caution: PTC forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.63-$2.21 versus a $1.73 consensus and revenue of $630-$690 million versus a $656.9 million estimate. The broad range and continuing year-over-year revenue pressure may limit near-term enthusiasm.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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