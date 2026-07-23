PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Post Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2317 per share and revenue of $298.1130 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 362.45% and a negative net margin of 22.58%.PTC Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $90.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PTC Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTCT

Insider Activity

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 24,613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $2,187,849.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,978.11. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 19,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $1,487,474.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 70,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,236.44. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 198,662 shares of company stock worth $16,347,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 68.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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