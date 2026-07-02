Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.32.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:PEG opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,102,830. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $160,411.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,119,736.32. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,201 shares of company stock valued at $578,442 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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