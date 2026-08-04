Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.280-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company's revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,830. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,201 shares of company stock valued at $576,984. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,884 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 131,641 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,529 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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