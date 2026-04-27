Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.350-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $276.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Public Storage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Storage from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.62. 974,289 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,292. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.54 and a 52-week high of $313.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.62 and a 200-day moving average of $284.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 36.99%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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