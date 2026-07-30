Pulmonx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,491 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,895% compared to the average volume of 175 put options.

Get Pulmonx alerts: Sign Up

Pulmonx Trading Up 31.6%

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 4,111,498 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,731. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 92.94% and a negative net margin of 60.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pulmonx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNG

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company's flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pulmonx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pulmonx wasn't on the list.

While Pulmonx currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here