Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.7360, with a volume of 16031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLSE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.33.

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Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 660,233 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,987.77. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 48,211,433 shares in the company, valued at $949,283,115.77. This trade represents a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Laviolette bought 15,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $295,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 74.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company's stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

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