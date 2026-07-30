Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 113,037 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the June 30th total of 61,814 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Putnam Managed in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Managed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company's stock.

Putnam Managed Stock Performance

PMM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 93,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,879. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Putnam Managed has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Putnam Managed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

About Putnam Managed

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust NYSE: PMM is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The trust’s primary business activity is the active management of a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states and municipalities. Using a flexible approach, PMM’s portfolio managers may also invest in below-investment-grade or unrated municipal securities, subject to quality restrictions, to enhance yield potential.

Established in September 1993, PMM has a long history of targeting tax-exempt income for its shareholders.

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