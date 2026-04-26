Free Trial
→ Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 58.0% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Putnam Premier Income Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged 58% in April to 181,533 shares (about 0.2% of the stock), leaving a short-interest ratio of roughly 1.3 days based on average daily volume.
  • Monthly dividend declared: $0.026 per share with an ex-dividend date of May 21 and payment on May 29, implying a roughly 9.0% annualized yield.
  • Significant institutional ownership: Hedge funds and other institutions own about 42.79% of the trust, and several firms initiated or increased small positions in recent quarters.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 181,533 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 432,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,139 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:PPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. 44,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,757. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust NYSE: PPT is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust pursues income through a portfolio of domestic and international fixed-income and equity securities, including high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade debt, preferred securities and dividend-paying stocks. Its investment strategy emphasizes diversification across credit quality, sector and geography to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund employs leverage, including borrowing and preferred shares, to enhance its income potential within regulatory limits.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Putnam Premier Income Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Putnam Premier Income Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Putnam Premier Income Trust wasn't on the list.

While Putnam Premier Income Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines