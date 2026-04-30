PVH Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd.

PVH has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. PVH has a payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PVH to earn $13.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

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PVH Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.54. 91,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,820. PVH has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PVH from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $148.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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