Q1 Earnings Estimate for Unisys Issued By Sidoti (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Unisys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Unisys' current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Unisys' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

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Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.64 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Unisys from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Unisys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Unisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unisys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unisys

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $246.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. Unisys has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 487.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,032 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unisys

In other news, Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,453 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.95. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,846 shares of company stock valued at $156,102. Corporate insiders own 11.56% of the company's stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

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