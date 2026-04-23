Q1 Earnings Forecast for Vince Issued By Small Cap Consu

Vince Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:VNCE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Vince in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vince's current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vince's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Vince had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNCE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vince from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Vince from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Vince in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vince has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

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Vince Price Performance

VNCE opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vince during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vince during the third quarter worth $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vince during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vince during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vince in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company's stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

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