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Q1 Earnings Forecast for Vince Issued By Small Cap Consu

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Vince logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Small Cap Consu forecasts Vince will post Q1 2027 EPS of ($0.13) and expects sequential quarterly EPS of $0.18 (Q2), $0.25 (Q3) and $0.24 (Q4) for a FY2027 EPS of $0.55.
  • Vince reported $0.18 EPS for the most recent quarter (April 15), beating the consensus of ($0.01) by $0.19, with revenue of $83.71 million versus estimates of $83.38 million and a net margin of 2.13%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a $4.50 price target; the stock has a market cap of $56.41 million, a P/E of 8.96 and institutional ownership of 16.11%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Vince Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:VNCE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Vince in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vince's current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vince's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Vince had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNCE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vince from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Vince from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Vince in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vince has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vince

Vince Price Performance

VNCE opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. Vince has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vince during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vince during the third quarter worth $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vince during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vince during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vince in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company's stock.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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