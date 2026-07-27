Q1 EPS Estimate for Rockwell Automation Increased by Analyst

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation's current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation's Q2 2028 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.21 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.33.

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Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $462.55 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $305.44 and a fifty-two week high of $497.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $461.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total transaction of $173,612.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,282.87. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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