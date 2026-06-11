Q1 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Raised by Wolfe Research

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research upped their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research analyst S. Hanus now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. Wolfe Research has a "Outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Dollar General's Q4 2028 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

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Dollar General Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE DG opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.90. Dollar General has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General’s profitable same-day delivery business is reportedly strong enough to support a pilot subscription program, suggesting a potentially higher-margin way to monetize e-commerce demand. Dollar General's profitable delivery business spurs subscription pilot

Dollar General’s profitable same-day delivery business is reportedly strong enough to support a pilot subscription program, suggesting a potentially higher-margin way to monetize e-commerce demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted stronger Q1 same-store sales, driven by higher traffic and positive comps across categories, reinforcing the view that Dollar General’s value proposition is resonating with customers. Dollar General's Same-Store Sales Strength Suggests More Growth Ahead

Recent coverage highlighted stronger Q1 same-store sales, driven by higher traffic and positive comps across categories, reinforcing the view that Dollar General’s value proposition is resonating with customers. Positive Sentiment: The company’s strong Q1 beat, raised full-year guidance, and dividend declaration continue to support sentiment around earnings momentum and shareholder returns. What Dollar General (DG)'s Strong Q1 Beat, Guidance Hike and Dividend Move Means For Shareholders

The company’s strong Q1 beat, raised full-year guidance, and dividend declaration continue to support sentiment around earnings momentum and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised several long-range earnings estimates for Dollar General, but kept a Hold rating and a $115 target, which suggests the brokerage sees steady improvement but not a major re-rating yet.

Loop Capital raised several long-range earnings estimates for Dollar General, but kept a rating and a $115 target, which suggests the brokerage sees steady improvement but not a major re-rating yet. Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research and Gordon Haskett also made mixed forecast changes, with some longer-term estimates lowered and others left more favorable; overall, the revisions point to a still-cautious but stable outlook for DG’s earnings trajectory.

Wolfe Research and Gordon Haskett also made mixed forecast changes, with some longer-term estimates lowered and others left more favorable; overall, the revisions point to a still-cautious but stable outlook for DG’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General has also been mentioned in several “value stock” and “non-tech stock” idea lists, which may add to investor interest but is not a direct catalyst.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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