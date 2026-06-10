Q1 EPS Estimates for Graham Lowered by Northland Securities

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Graham in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Graham's current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Graham's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GHM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Graham from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Graham from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.33.

Get Graham alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on GHM

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. Graham has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $110.01.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.95 million. Graham had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Graham's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6,323.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 706,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 695,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,448 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,207 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 316,203 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Graham

Here are the key news stories impacting Graham this week:

Positive Sentiment: Graham’s latest quarterly results showed $0.33 EPS versus $0.30 expected and $67.08 million in revenue versus $59.95 million expected , with revenue up 13% year over year . Article Title

Graham’s latest quarterly results showed versus and versus , with revenue up . Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted record orders and a record $532.6 million backlog , which supports future revenue visibility and helped fuel a bullish view on backlog-led growth into fiscal 2027. Article Title

The company highlighted , which supports future revenue visibility and helped fuel a bullish view on backlog-led growth into fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: Management also pointed to capacity upgrades and the FlackTek integration , signaling continued investment in growth and operating scale. Article Title

Management also pointed to and the , signaling continued investment in growth and operating scale. Neutral Sentiment: Several post-earnings articles framed the quarter as strong operationally, but also questioned whether investors should now focus more on profitability and margin trends than on top-line growth alone. Article Title

Several post-earnings articles framed the quarter as strong operationally, but also questioned whether investors should now focus more on than on top-line growth alone. Neutral Sentiment: One note flagged technological advances in bladeless mixers as a possible competitive risk, but this appears more like a longer-term watch item than an immediate catalyst. Article Title

One note flagged as a possible competitive risk, but this appears more like a longer-term watch item than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some coverage described the stock as falling after the report, suggesting investors may be reacting to softer margins, valuation, or profit-taking after a strong run. Article Title

About Graham

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graham, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graham wasn't on the list.

While Graham currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here