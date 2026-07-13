Q1 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Cut by Zacks Research

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Display's current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

OLED has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.60.

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Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $81.04 on Monday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $156.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.27.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm's revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Universal Display's dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $197,916,000 after buying an additional 69,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 222,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Display by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,423 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 169,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $102,846,000 after acquiring an additional 408,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,756,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company's stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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