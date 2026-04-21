Q1 EPS Forecast for Carlisle Companies Lowered by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.99. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies' current full-year earnings is $20.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies' Q2 2027 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $23.48 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $27.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $393.67.

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Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $364.27 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $363.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total value of $9,866,407.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,279,555.76. This trade represents a 44.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,937,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,254 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $3,555,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Carlisle Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Carlisle Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer lowered its price target from $435 to $420 but kept an "Outperform" rating, preserving a sizeable implied upside relative to the current share level; this support from a buy‑rated analyst can help underpin the stock. Benzinga article

Oppenheimer lowered its price target from $435 to $420 but kept an "Outperform" rating, preserving a sizeable implied upside relative to the current share level; this support from a buy‑rated analyst can help underpin the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a deeper look at Wall Street estimates and key metrics for Carlisle's Q1 (useful context for earnings expectations). This is informational and may shape expectations ahead of results but is not a direct rating change. Unlocking Q1 Potential of Carlisle (CSL)

Zacks published a deeper look at Wall Street estimates and key metrics for Carlisle's Q1 (useful context for earnings expectations). This is informational and may shape expectations ahead of results but is not a direct rating change. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term and FY EPS forecasts and left a "Hold" rating — notably: Q1 2027 down to $3.76 (from $3.99), Q2 2027 to $7.63 (from $7.71), Q3 2027 to $7.12 (from $7.22), Q4 2027 to $4.96 (from $5.06), FY2027 to $23.48 (from $23.97), Q1 2028 to $4.56 (from $4.67) and FY2028 to $27.07 (from $27.16). These across‑the‑board trims suggest modestly lower near‑term profitability expectations and are likely the primary driver of downward pressure on sentiment today.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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